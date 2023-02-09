Boca Raton High School making mental health priority

Everywhere you look at Boca Raton High School, you'll notice both subtle and bold messages illustrating that mental health is a priority for the entire school community.

Messages throughout benches in common areas read "You are enough" and "Be the change."

"The more they see them, the more they can internalize them and know they are not alone," Dr. Susie King, the principal at Boca Raton High School, said.

Also, when walking through a common outdoor area, there's a large sign that reads "Family."

A variety of inspirational messages are scattered around Boca Raton High School.

"It means everything," King said. "It's really the culture we have on campus, that we're here for each other, no matter what."

Boca Raton High School also produces "Motivational Monday" videos that are posted online and shared in classrooms. In the videos, teachers share personal experiences of struggle. The goal is to build a culture robust with empathy, compassion and connection.

Bus drivers at Boca Raton High School don shirts characterizing them as heroes.

"I think they're kind of unsung heroes," King said.

Jordan Hernandez discusses the importance of having teachers and administrators talk to students about their mental health.

Administrators are posted and visible in common areas and hallways for every class change.

"Just being seen and being visible and allowing students to know that they can come and talk to us, they can come and approach us and seek us whenever they need," Jordan Hernandez, teacher and restoring culture coordinator, said. "It kind of brings down that barrier between adult professionals and students, which is really nice and needed."

Hernandez connected and talked with 13 students during a five-minute class change period.

"Just asking, 'How are you? How's everything going?' can make a world of difference," Hernandez said.

