Brightline train, vehicle involved in crash in Delray Beach

A Brightline train and a vehicle were involved in a crash around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Lindell Boulevard is shut down at Dixie Highway in all directions while police investigate crash, the agency posted on Facebook.

Lindell Blvd is shut down at Dixie Hwy in all directions while police investigate crash involving Brightline train and vehicle. pic.twitter.com/QuUJYbcBst — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) February 9, 2023

The FEC tracks are west of Dixie.

Rob Callahan witnessed the aftermath from his condo and sent an image to WPTV.

The closest Brightline train station is in Boca Raton.

Scripps Only Content 2023