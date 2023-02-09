Brightline train, vehicle involved in crash in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Brightline train and a vehicle were involved in a crash around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Lindell Boulevard is shut down at Dixie Highway in all directions while police investigate crash, the agency posted on Facebook.

The FEC tracks are west of Dixie.

Rob Callahan witnessed the aftermath from his condo and sent an image to WPTV.

The closest Brightline train station is in Boca Raton.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Trump suggests DeSantis was 'grooming high school girls;' governor responds
After missing man’s body found, estranged wife, accomplice face murder charges
High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving girl, 14
AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations.
AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters
1 dead, another injured in crash near West Palm Beach

Latest News

FILE - Florida State head coach Mike Norvell lifts the trophy after the team's win against...
Mike Norvell gets raise, 3-year extension with Seminoles
Florida GOP advances Disney district, migrant flight bills
Woman nearly hits 2 deputies on traffic stop, arrested after pursuit
Community group offers help to Gary Levin's family