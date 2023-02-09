Brightline train, vehicle involved in crash in Delray Beach
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A Brightline train and a vehicle were involved in a crash around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
Lindell Boulevard is shut down at Dixie Highway in all directions while police investigate crash, the agency posted on Facebook.
The FEC tracks are west of Dixie.
Rob Callahan witnessed the aftermath from his condo and sent an image to WPTV.
The closest Brightline train station is in Boca Raton.
