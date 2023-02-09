Co-owner of Jupiter business also accused of practicing medicine without license

A third person accused of practicing medicine without a license has been arrested after an undercover operation led to the arrest of two others at a Jupiter cosmetic studio.

Police in Jupiter arrested Jonathan Feinberg, 22, on Wednesday, one day after Aqua Laser Studio owner Donna Shuman, 54, and employee Johnathan Lopez-Oramas, 45, were arrested.

Feinberg is listed as a co-owner of the business on its website.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Feinberg is Shuman's son, a full-time employee who "runs the office staff, finances and marketing."

Police said the investigation began after the Florida Department of Health received a tip from a former employee who claimed that Lopez-Oramas was conducting a variety of cosmetic injections without a medical license.

The former employee said on two occasions Lopez-Oramas, known as "JLo," injected her with a neuromodulation injection known as Xeomin.

The tipster also told police that Shuman was present in the office acting as a medical assistant during her first injection.

Donna Shuman, owner of Aqua Laser Studio in Jupiter, and Johnathan Lopez-Oramas, an employee of the business, were arrested on charges of practicing medicine without a license.

In the two months that the former employee worked at Aqua Laser Studio, she said that she witnessed Lopez-Oramas conduct at least 50 injections into patients. She also said that she would help get patients ready and be an assistant in the room during the procedures.

During her employment, the former employee told police that she never met or saw the doctor under whom the business was licensed.

Based on the information, an undercover agent with the Department of Health made an appointment Tuesday to have Botox injections with Lopez-Oramas.

The undercover agent posed as a patient and was accompanied by an undercover Jupiter police detective.

On the day of the appointment, police said, Lopez-Oramas started to prep her skin for injections, prompting Jupiter police officers to enter the business and handcuff him.

Aqua Laser Studio is located at 775 West Indiantown Road in Jupiter.

Lopez-Oramas told police he had worked at Aqua Laser Studio since August 2022 and was hired by Shuman to conduct the cosmetic procedures.

Police said Shuman was not present at the time of the undercover operation but later returned and was also taken into custody.

When police told Shuman that Lopez-Oramas did not have a license to work at the facility, the affidavit said that Shuman replied, "He doesn't have a license?"

Police said Feinberg faces five counts of practicing medicine without a license. He was arrested and later released on a $15,000 bond.

In addition to registering with the Department of State, most professions must register with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Anyone needing to verify a license for a salon or person can do so by clicking here. From there, search any person or business to see if there are any disciplinary actions on record.

Scripps Only Content 2023