Friends in Philadelphia recall kindness of Gary Levin

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Funeral arrangements are apparently still pending for Gary Levin, the Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver who died last week.

Those who knew Levin continue to share details on his life, especially from his days living in Philadelphia before his move to South Florida.

RELATED: Timeline of disappearance, death of Lyft driver Gary Levin

Anthony Kitt recalls his friendship with Gary Levin.
They said Levin was very popular delivering auto parts to body and repair shops across the Philadelphia area.

Anthony Kitt, a shop owner at MrKitt's Service Center,said he last spoke with Levin two weeks ago. They had a long-term friendship that continued after Levin retired.

"There was a post that I had put on Facebook about a business venture that he was familiar with, the location, and when he saw it, he put 'Wow,' on my page, and then he gave me a call," Kitt said. "It was pretty much just general encouragement, 'I watched you 20-plus years ago when we met, to see you where you are now.'"

Kitt said the shock over what happened is being felt by many in Philadelphia who knew Levin.

