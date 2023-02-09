Joe Namath predicts which team will win the Super Bowl

The former NFL quarterback is predicting the Philadelphia Eagles will win
By Aja Dorsainvil
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JUPITER, Fla. (WFLX) - Many people are wondering who will be crowned champion when the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs face off on the world’s biggest stage in Glendale, Arizona, which will be played Feb. 12 on WFLX.

ESPN 106.3′s Theo Dorsey went to the man known for making bold and correct Super Bowl predictions, Joe Namath.

Dorsey joined “Broadway Joe” Wednesday morning at his restaurant Lucky Shuck in Jupiter. During his conversation with the Super Bowl III MVP and pro football hall of fame quarterback, Dorsey learned that Namath helped Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson become a champion.

Namath also told Dorsey his prediction for Sunday’s big game.

“We’re going to see the best football we’ve seen all year long hopefully, some people have an off day when they play,” he said. “I think Philadelphia is going to win. I don’t gamble on games. I always said if I do know who was going to win, I’d call him first and tell my brothers.”

Lucky Shuck will host a watch party on Sunday for the big game.

