More than 100 migrants come ashore in Tavernier
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
More than 100 migrants made landfall Thursday morning in the Florida Keys.
The U.S. Border Patrol said more than 100 migrants arrived on a sailboat in Tavernier.
A photograph shared by U.S. Customs and Border Protection showed dozens of migrants sitting on a beach after coming ashore.
Another photo showed a derelict sailboat near the shore.
Authorities didn't immediately say from where the migrants originated.
