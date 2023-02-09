More than 100 migrants come ashore in Tavernier

More than 100 migrants made landfall Thursday morning in the Florida Keys.

The U.S. Border Patrol said more than 100 migrants arrived on a sailboat in Tavernier.

A photograph shared by U.S. Customs and Border Protection showed dozens of migrants sitting on a beach after coming ashore.

More than 100 migrants arrived on this derelict sailboat seen near the shore, Feb. 9, 2023, in Tavernier, Fla.

Another photo showed a derelict sailboat near the shore.

Authorities didn't immediately say from where the migrants originated.

