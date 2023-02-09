Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million playing scratch-off game

A Port St. Lucie man just cashed in and claimed a big prize playing the Florida Lottery.

Lottery officials announced Thursday that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Thorpe purchased his winning ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 400 Southeast Port St. Lucie Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-267,739.

