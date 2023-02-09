Woman nearly hits 2 deputies on traffic stop, arrested after pursuit

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Fort Pierce woman was arrested after nearly hitting two Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies on a traffic stop on Interstate 95, then she refused to pull over, the agency said Wednesday.

Luciana Jean Louis, 36, had a passenger and an unrestrained child in the car as she didn't attempt to slow down or move over by the deputies, who were working the traffic stop on the highway shoulder around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies got back into their patrol cars and catch up with her. Despite lights and sirens, Louis refused to pull over or slow down. Deputies deployed stop sticks, which deflated the vehicle’s tire but she still refused to stop, the agency said.

Once the car became too difficult to navigate, she made an abrupt stop, but refused to exit the vehicle.

After multiple commands, deputies were able to take her into custody.

Louis was arrested and charged with failure to obey law enforcement’s order to stop and child endangerment.

In Florida’s Move Over Law, motorists must move over when law enforcement, tow truck drivers or utility companies are on the shoulder of the road. If you can’t safely move over, you must lower your speed.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Trump suggests DeSantis was 'grooming high school girls;' governor responds
After missing man’s body found, estranged wife, accomplice face murder charges
High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving girl, 14
AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations.
AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters
1 dead, another injured in crash near West Palm Beach

Latest News

FILE - Florida State head coach Mike Norvell lifts the trophy after the team's win against...
Mike Norvell gets raise, 3-year extension with Seminoles
Florida GOP advances Disney district, migrant flight bills
Community group offers help to Gary Levin's family
Gary Levin kept gun under car dashboard, girlfriend says