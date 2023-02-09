Woman nearly hits 2 deputies on traffic stop, arrested after pursuit

A Fort Pierce woman was arrested after nearly hitting two Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies on a traffic stop on Interstate 95, then she refused to pull over, the agency said Wednesday.

Luciana Jean Louis, 36, had a passenger and an unrestrained child in the car as she didn't attempt to slow down or move over by the deputies, who were working the traffic stop on the highway shoulder around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies got back into their patrol cars and catch up with her. Despite lights and sirens, Louis refused to pull over or slow down. Deputies deployed stop sticks, which deflated the vehicle’s tire but she still refused to stop, the agency said.

Once the car became too difficult to navigate, she made an abrupt stop, but refused to exit the vehicle.

After multiple commands, deputies were able to take her into custody.

Louis was arrested and charged with failure to obey law enforcement’s order to stop and child endangerment.

In Florida’s Move Over Law, motorists must move over when law enforcement, tow truck drivers or utility companies are on the shoulder of the road. If you can’t safely move over, you must lower your speed.

