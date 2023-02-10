9-year-old cancer survivor gets dream trip to California

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A courageous 9-year-old boy from Wellington will be one of the first to experience the new Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios in Hollywood, California.

Make-A-Wish revealed the surprise to Slater Bushman on Friday during a school assembly.

The trip to Super Nintendo World is a dream he's been waiting for some time.

Video games have helped the young cancer patient endure intense treatments for the past two years.

“I never thought this day would come,” Slater Bushman said.

“I just feel super happy that Slater gets to go to Super Nintendo World with me and gets to be by my side forever,” brother Sawyer Bushman said.

Slater Bushman’s Make-A-Wish had been previously delayed by his cancer treatment and by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

?Seinfeld? cast members, from left, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jerry Seinfeld and...
‘Not your father’s Boca:’ Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
Owner, employee of Aqua Laser Studio in Jupiter accused of practicing medicine without license
2 killed in crash with Brightline train in Delray Beach
Police investigate shooting in Palm Beach Gardens
Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million playing scratch-off game

Latest News

Troop leaders describe former Boy Scouts member killed as 'bright' and 'eager'
Fort Pierce looks to revive Boy Scout Troop 772
Here are some tips to help save money this Super Bowl Sunday
Video shows moments leading up to Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash