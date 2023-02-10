Aqua Laser Studio customer 'very surprised' by 3 arrests

A third Aqua Laser Studio employee is accused of practicing medicine without a license. The doors of the Jupiter business remained closed Thursday.

"I got a text message at 9:29 a.m., and it just said, 'Good morning. This is Aqua Laser Studio contacting you for my appointment today,'" Monica Block, a patient of the business said Thursday. "They just needed to reschedule."

Block said she was supposed to come in for an appointment Thursday.

"She pretty much told me that she was in jail, but she posted bond, and they are rescheduling every appointment," Block said.

Donna Shuman, owner of Aqua Laser Studio in Jupiter, and Johnathan Lopez-Oramas, an employee of the business, were arrested on charges of practicing medicine without a license.

Her appointment was rescheduled for next week.

"They just pretty much told me they are closed today and tomorrow, but they are reopening on Monday," Block said.

Multiple times on Thursday patients stopped by the Aqua Laser Studio offices hoping for answers, but the doors of the business remained locked.

"I was very surprised to hear this happened," another client said.

Jonathan Feinberg, 22, listed as co-owner of Aqua Laser Studio in Jupiter, faces five counts of practicing medicine without a license.

Co-owners Jonathan Feinberg and Donna Shuman and employee Johnathan Lopez-Oramas were arrested and accused of practicing medicine without an active license and performing illegal procedures, according to the Jupiter Police Department.

The arrest comes after the Florida Department of Health and the Jupiter Police Department conducted an undercover investigation, which they said revealed Lopez-Oramas was conducting a variety of cosmetic injections like Botox without a medical license.

Shuman, the co-owner of the studio, released the following statement Thursday:

"First and foremost, our top priority remains providing safe and effective care to our clients. We are aware of the allegations against Aqua Laser Studio and take them very seriously. We are conducting our own internal investigation and are also consulting with industry experts. For nearly a decade we have considered our clients to be an extension of our family and want them to feel comfortable receiving care from us as they always have."

The acting medical director of the studio, Dr. Charles Flack, released the following statement to WPTV:

"I am the acting Medical Director at Aqua Laser Studio and have supervised licensed medical electrologists there for two years. I have never supervised any unlicensed practitioners at Aqua Laser Studio."

WPTV contacted the Florida Department of Health to ask when the last time Aqua Laser Studio was investigated and if they will be able to reopen, but we have not received a response.

WPTV also asked Shuman if clients will be able to get a refund for pre-paid services, but she did not respond Thursday.

