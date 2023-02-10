Charlie Strong, snubbed by Mario Cristobal, parts with Hurricanes

‘It’s time for me to go in a different direction,’ co-defensive coordinator tells ESPN
Jacksonville Jaguars assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach Charlie Strong watches...
Jacksonville Jaguars assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach Charlie Strong watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charlie Strong, who served as Miami’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach last season but was reportedly passed over by head coach Mario Cristobal for the top defensive job in 2023, is parting ways with the Hurricanes.

Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he won't return this season.

"Coach Cristobal and the program made a decision to go in a different direction," Strong said. "It's time for me to go in a different direction."

According to reports, Cristobal has decided to hire Lance Guidry to replace Kevin Steele, who left Miami for the same position at Alabama.

Guidry was recently hired by Tulane but spent last season as Marshall's defensive coordinator.

Strong said Cristobal never interviewed him for the job and told the second-year Miami coach that he wouldn't be back the day after learning of Guidry's hiring.

The 62-year-old former head coach at Louisville, Texas and South Florida spent the 2021 season as an assistant under Urban Meyer with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars before joining Cristobal's staff.

Strong was also the interim head coach at Florida after Ron Zook was fired in 2004. He remained at Florida when Meyer was hired, serving as defensive coordinator on the Gators' 2006 and 2008 national championship teams.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

2 accused of practicing medicine without license in Jupiter
Trump suggests DeSantis was 'grooming high school girls;' governor responds
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
2 killed in crash with Brightline train in Delray Beach
High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving girl, 14

Latest News

FILE - Florida State head coach Mike Norvell lifts the trophy after the team's win against...
Mike Norvell gets raise, 3-year extension with Seminoles
Miami Hurricanes hiring Lance Guidry from Tulane as DC
Miami guard Jordan Miller (11) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Duke center Dereck...
No. 19 Miami rolls past Duke 81-59, moves to 13-0 at home
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May stands on the court with his team during the first half...
Owls drop out of top 25 after 20-game win streak snapped