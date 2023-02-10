Emergency crews respond to underground propane tank fire in Jupiter Farms

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Multiple emergency crews have responded early Friday morning to what a homeowner said is an underground propane tank fire in Jupiter Farms.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene spotted flames shooting from the ground near a home in the 15000 block of 95th Avenue North.

A homeowner said an underground propane tank caught fire. However, she described it as a "controlled fire," saying her home is not in danger and crews are waiting for the flames to burn out.

That homeowner added the propane tank is not connected to an underground generator, and her neighbor alerted her to the fire around 4 a.m. Friday.

Multiple crews from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, and Florida Public Utilities are now on scene.

