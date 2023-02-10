Former Gators offensive lineman dies at 21

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST
A former offensive lineman at Clemson and Florida has died, the schools acknowledged in statements released Friday.

Kaleb Boateng transferred to Florida in 2021 after playing sparingly in two seasons at Clemson. He joined the Gators as a walk-on and did not appear in a game.

Details about the death of the 21-year-old from Fort Lauderdale were not known.

The Gators said on social media that they're "extremely saddened by the news regarding former football team member Kaleb Boateng."

Florida head coach Billy Napier also acknowledged Boateng's death.

"It's hard to find the words in a moment like this," Napier said in a tweet. "This is a phone call you never want to receive as a parent or as a coach – especially about a former player. Although our time was short together, Kaleb was a Gator. He was a beloved friend, son and teammate."

Dabo Swinney, Boateng's former coach at Clemson, also released a statement through the team's official Twitter account.

"We remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him," Swinney said.

Boateng did not appear on the Gators roster last season. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman's social media profile had been dormant for months before his death.

