Goldin's 19 points spark FAU past Rice 90-81

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST
Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points as Florida Atlantic beat Rice 90-81 on Thursday night.

Goldin added nine rebounds for the Owls (23-2, 13-1 Conference USA). Johnell Davis added 16 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Alijah Martin was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Owls (15-9, 6-7) were led by Quincy Olivari, who posted 27 points. Travis Evee added 25 points for Rice. Cameron Sheffield also had 10 points.

Florida Atlantic took the lead with 18:56 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 38-32 at halftime, with Goldin racking up 11 points. Florida Atlantic outscored Rice by three points in the final half, while Michael Forrest led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

