Police investigate shooting in Palm Beach Gardens
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash that occurred Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred on Northlake Boulevard near the intersection of Military Trail at about 4:42 p.m.
Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles with lanes closed.
Police said the investigation was ongoing and did not offer any other details.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
Scripps Only Content 2023