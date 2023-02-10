Police investigate shooting in Palm Beach Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash that occurred Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Northlake Boulevard near the intersection of Military Trail at about 4:42 p.m.

Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles with lanes closed.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and did not offer any other details.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

