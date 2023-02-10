School custodian arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County

A school custodian who was arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County may have been selling the narcotics on campus, the sheriff's office said Friday.

Gary Henderson, 19, of Port St. Lucie was working as a custodian at Dale Cassens Education Complex in Fort Pierce at the time of his arrest Thursday evening.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said Henderson is accused of possessing drugs on a school campus.

"School Resource Deputies received information on Thursday, which suggested that Henderson may have been selling drugs on the school campus," Mascara said in a statement. "After questioning Henderson, deputies found MDMA, LSD and Xanax in his possession."

Mascara said the allegations that prompted the arrest are still under investigation.

"We continue to work diligently with St. Lucie Public Schools and our neighboring law enforcement partners to provide a safe learning environment for our children," Mascara said. "It is important for parents to talk to their children about not only the dangers of drug use but also the consequences. It is our job to protect students from predators on and off campus.”

Henderson was released from the St. Lucie County Jail on a $9,000 bond.

