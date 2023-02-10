Sheriff: Body found in Martin Co. canal ID'd as car theft suspect

A body recovered Friday from a Martin County canal has been identified as a car theft suspect, who the sheriff's office said was involved in a pursuit earlier this week.

Deputies said they were patrolling the Stuart area Tuesday and attempted to stop a stolen vehicle driven by Tyrone Miles Jr., 20, of Belle Glade, but he refused to stop.

They pursued Miles but stopped chasing him because they said he was driving recklessly and it became a danger to the public.

A short time later, deputies said they spotted the vehicle driving recklessly in Indiantown.

The sheriff's office said they attempted a second traffic stop, but Miles again refused to pull over. Another pursuit was initiated, which led to Port Mayaca.

Investigators said Miles eventually stopped the vehicle and ran on foot into a heavily-vegetated area.

A perimeter was set up, and despite a manhunt, deputies could not locate Miles and ended the search. Deputies said they did find a backpack with Miles's identification near the car.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said they received a notice Thursday from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to be on the lookout for Miles, who was listed as a missing person.

Deputies made contact with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and then returned to the area where Miles fled on foot.

Marine deputies and detectives said they located a body Friday in a Port Mayaca canal about a half mile from where Miles left the stolen car and ran from deputies.

Family members identified tattoos on the body to be that of Miles. The sheriff's office said his body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

