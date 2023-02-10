Treasure Coast non-profit helping to reduce roadway deaths

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A Treasure Coast family’s effort to reduce the number of senseless deaths on the road is bearing fruit.

It was two years ago on Tuesday, when 32-year-old Claudia Trewyn Bradley was hit head-on along Indian River Drive in Fort Pierce.

Tuesday morning, her family joined with law enforcement to mark the occasion, and tout the growth of Remember for Change, the family’s new non-profit.

“The many establishments that have requested our coasters and will be sharing our don’t drink and drive coasters that have a QR-code that can go to a landing page where they can call an Uber or a Lyft,” Melanie Trewyn said.

In the last two years, added stop signs and speed monitors have gone up along Indian River Drive.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, the number of citations, warnings, and DUI arrests have all gone down along that stretch of road between 2021 and 2022.

