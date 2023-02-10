Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns

Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast.

Both law enforcement and residents in several counties tell NewsChannel 5 they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications the new rail will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash in Delray Beach Wednesday.

"Just the speed of this thing is hard for people to understand," Palm City resident Ted Wise said. "I'm concerned about the safety, and I'm really concerned about this area here in Stuart."

Wise was talking about the infamous roundabout in downtown Stuart, near the train tracks that the Brightline train will eventually run through. Residents have nicknamed it "Confusion Corner."

"Confusion corner? Yeah, I think everybody does, I've never heard somebody refer to it as not confusion corner," Phaeton Shimeall, who lives in St. Lucie County. "I definitely see [the Brightilne rail] being a problem for traffic in the area, especially Confusion Corner."

Martin County Sheriff, William Snyder, agreed.

"That Brightline train will be a clear and present danger to our drivers," Snyder who said he's been against the train from the beginning, said. "With the amount of people driving across those tracks, and the backups that occur naturally across the tracks, it's only a matter of time before we have the same exact thing happen here."

Snyder said he feels it's already too late.

"Money carried the day as always," Snyder said. "The drivers of Martin County are going to suffer for it. It's only a matter of time before we have our own fatalities here."

However, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office disagreed and said they're in full support of the train.

"We are working really closely with Brightline. We have a good relationship before they came out to do the construction," Lt. Joe Abollo. "They reached out to the government officials, including the sheriff's office, to make sure they were abiding by the requirements."

Abollo pointed out several of the improvement Brightline has already made, including the installation of quad gates at several crossings, including the intersection of 41st Street in Vero Beach. The gates are designed to completely prevent any car from crossing while a train is on the tracks.

"There's no way to get through unless you literally break through the arms," Abollo said. "Before, people were able to go around and serpentine through the intersection."

NewsChannel 5 contacted Brightline, who said they invested $45 million, $25 million of which comes from grants, in making safety improvements to crossings from Miami-Dade County up through Indian River County.

Some of the improvements include rail dynamic envelopes, delineators, raised pavement markers, edge striping, fencing and increased signage. The improvements are expected to reduce collisions by 146 and fatalities by 95.

Still, Vero Beach resident Kamal Barat, who works right next to the rail, isn't too sure he's in favor of the train.

"It doesn't benefit us," Barat said. "There's no stops in Vero, so really it's just causing more chaos on these roads."

Others, like Wise, also weren't sure if the improvements would be enough.

"When you have no exposure to it, who knows? It's to be determined," Wise said.

Other residents said they feel Brightine took the appropriate steps, and are looking forward to seeing the train come through.

"As long as the safety precautions are adequate, it could be a really good thing," Shimeall said.

Law enforcement also reminds the public that it is against the law for a driver or a pedestrian to go around the gates while they are down. Deputies in Vero Beach will be watching for that once the train officially starts moving through.

Brightline also tells NewsChannel 5 that at every crossing from West Palm Beach to Cocoa Beach that they will have either quad gates or a median when the train is going more than 79 mph.

Brightline also provided the following safety reminders for the public, including pedestrians, motorists and cyclists:

Be vigilant around railroad tracks and crossings

Stay off the tracks and don't stop on the tracks

Never go around crossing gates

Don't try to beat a train

Only cross the tracks at a designated crossing

Look, Listen, Live

Brightline was testing in Vero Beach Thursday morning. Crews will resume testing next week on the Treasure Coast Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and in Palm Beach County on Thursday and Friday.

