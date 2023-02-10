Troop leaders describe former Boy Scouts member killed as 'bright' and 'eager'

Friends and family are remembering a 21-year-old who was gunned down in a shooting in Fort Pierce Thursday night.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m.in the 600 block of Dundas Court near Avenue E.

Family members told WPTV the victim is Joseph Jean. His sister told WPTV's Kate Hussey he was a light in the community.

Scott Van Duzer said Jean was a Boy Scout with Troop 772 in Fort Pierce. Van Duzer was one of his troop leaders.

“He used to come after school," he said. "Good kid.”

Joseph Jean was a Boy Scout with Troop 772.

Van Duzer said he first met Jean when he was just a 12-year-old middle school student. He, and others, wanted to start a Boy Scout Troop to help get children in the area on the right path.

“Very quiet kid at first. Him and I took a liking to each other, I don't know why out of 50 boys. He knew I had the pizzeria, and he was like, 'Mr. Scott, Mr. Scott, let me come work!' I said, 'You’re only twelve.' He said, ‘I don't care,'" Van Duzer recalled. "It gives me goose bumps."

Van Duzer did give him a job, and said Jean was a hard worker, and always eager.

"Everything was clean and shiny when Joe was around," he said.

And in more ways than one, Van Duzer said Jean lit up a room, and even loved to donate the pay he earned at Big Apple Pizza to others he knew needed it more.

"Every volunteer [opportunity] we had, Joseph was here, and he would give back," Van Duzer said.

He and Jean formed a closer bond, like father and son.

“He’s been to my house. He’s had Christmas dinner at my house," Van Duzer said. "For three years, he was here with me everyday He was like a child to me."

Former Boy Scouts troop leader and Big Apple pizzeria owner Scott Van Duzer gets emotional while sharing memories of former Boy Scouts member Joseph Jean.

Van Duzer recalled the moment he learned Jean was the victim of yet another shooting.

"A friend of mine was there at the scene and it’s just…heartbreaking," he said. "Life is tough, you just gotta stay involved."

He now tries to understand why Jean's future was ripped away.

“It's sad. You shake your head, you know, again, there’s got to be answers," Van Duzer said.

He hopes only that by sharing Jean's story, others will see the impact gun violence can have.

"A split second it can change, just be involved. That’s it," Van Duzer said.

Both Van Duzen and Jean's family are left with so many questions, but hope his impact is not forgotten.

