Zach Thomas finally elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Zach Thomas will finally have a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former Miami Dolphins linebacker was elected to the Hall of Fame, it was announced during Thursday night’s “NFL Honors.”

Thomas, who played the first 12 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Dolphins, had been a finalist each of the past three years, only to miss out on having his name called when the final ballots were revealed.

The 1996 fifth-round draft pick from Texas Tech beat out veteran middle linebacker Jack Del Rio — two years removed from a Pro Bowl season — as a rookie in training camp and went on to start all 16 games for the Dolphins. His emergence signaled the end of Del Rio’s playing career.

A seven-time Pro Bowl player, Thomas recorded 1,720 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and four touchdowns in his NFL career.

Thomas started 182 games in 13 NFL seasons from 1996-2008.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Thomas said in a statement released by the Dolphins. “Growing up in Texas, I dreamed of playing football at any level. To have played at Texas Tech and then be drafted by the Dolphins was the ultimate. It was indeed a dream come true.”

After being released by the Dolphins in 2008, Thomas spent his final season with the Dallas Cowboys. He signed a one-day contract with Miami in 2010 to retire as a Dolphin.

Thomas was inducted into the team’s honor roll, recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to the franchise, in 2012.

“Thank you to all of my teammates,” Thomas said. “Each of you made me a better player and are a big part of where I am today. I’m looking forward to celebrating this with all of you. Thanks to all my coaches, trainers and equipment staff for helping this honor become a reality. Lastly, I want to thank the Dolphins fans. Your support means everything to me.”

Among those joining Thomas in the 2023 Hall of Fame class are cornerbacks Ronde Barber and Darrelle Revis and linebacker DeMarcus Ware.

