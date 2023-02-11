Vehicle catches fire on I-95 at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard

A vehicle caught fire after engine difficulties on Interstate 95, initially closing three lanes, West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said Saturday afternoon.

Battalion 1 Chief Douglas Greene told WPTV the man's vehicle was stopped southbound near the overpass at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and he exited around 1 p.m. The agency responded with the three engines and one rescue unit, and extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed.

One hour later a right lane was still blocked.

Robert Bolk captures video and Wendy Bright shot images.

Vehicle on fire on I-95 in West Palm Beach on Feb. 11, 2023.

