Child with cerebral palsy receives custom-made wheelchair surround

An 11-year-old boy had his dreams come true Friday with a custom-made wheelchair surround.

Giovanni Pillonato's wishes and needs were met by local craftsmen, who created a Transformer surround, which transformed into two parts.

This is the eighth year of the Magic Wheels event in Boynton Beach.

Giovanni Pillonato's new wheelchair surround is in two parts in the form of a Transformers character.

WPTV anchor Ashleigh Walters served as the emcee of the inclusive event, which also included businesses and organizations for and by people with special needs.

Giovanni will show off his "magic wheels" Saturday as the honorary starter for the Barrier Free 5K in Boynton Beach.

