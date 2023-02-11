Greenacres man sentenced to life in prison without parole

A 25-year-old Greenacres man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery of a man in 2017.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Howard Coates immediately ordered Jeffrey Joseph to serve a life sentences in the Jan. 10, 2017, fatal shooting of Allen Record. Joseph also was consecutively sentenced to a minimum of 10 years on the robbery conviction in the four-day trial in West Palm Beach.

The incident happened along the 300 block of Chillingworth Drive after the victim and his friend answered a local Craigslist ad for the sale of a motorcycle.

Record and his friend were approached by two armed, masked men. Record was shot and killed during the robbery and his cellphone was stolen. Investigators said the phone was later located in the path of the suspect's flight from the scene with Joseph's fingerprints on it.

During the trial prosecutors alleged that Joseph attempted to tamper with the jury through an outside party. The judge accepted a motion that Joseph's cellphone, mail and visitation privileges be revoked for the remainder of the trial. He also was put in isolation.

