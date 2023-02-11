Monday is deadline to register to vote in municipal elections

With municipal elections in one month in Palm Beach County, Monday is the deadline to register to vote.

Elections will take place on March 14 in 17 of 39 municipalities in the county: Atlantis, Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Highland Beach, Hypoluxo, Juno Beach, Lake Clarke Shores, Lake Park, Lantana, Mangonia Park, Ocean Ridge, Palm Beach Shores, Palm Springs, South Bay, Tequesta.

Voters who live within the boundaries of the municipality are eligible to participate in the election for that municipality. Voters living in unincorporated Palm Beach County are not eligible to participate in municipal elections.

Voters can find their municipality on their voter registration information card, by calling the elections office at 561-656-6200 or going online.

Municipalities determine polling places for their elections, which may not be those used during a countywide election.

In the new state law, if you voted by mail in 2022, you must make another vote-by-mail request by March 4 at 5 p.m.

There will be no early voting.

