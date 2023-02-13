5 Super Bowl LVII commercials that made us look

Every year, the Super Bowl introduces the world to the best marketing that money can buy.

Some people stay for the game. Others stay for the commercials. Here were five commercials that had us talking about it (for better or worse).

M&Ms 'spokescandies' are back

After the beloved M&Ms "spokescandies" were briefly replaced by actress Maya Rudolph, the candy behind the cartoon candies confirmed on its website that the multi-colored cast of characters "are back for good!"

A 15-second postgame spot featured the candies triumphantly announcing their return during a CNN-esque news conference.

"I can't believe we were actually put on pause," Red says incredulously.

Orange may have been anxious about it all, but Purple seemed to take it all in stride.

"I'm glad to be back, because this is what I was made for," Purple says.

Welcome back to Bushwood

The Michelob Ultra homage to "Caddyshack" (which was filmed in Palm Beach County and throughout South Florida) immediately caught the attention of those with a taste for the misadventures at Bushwood.

Noticeably absent were the principles from the 1980 comedy classic, save for the cameo by original co-star Michael O'Keefe.

But it was enough to make this beer-drinking author watch a commercial about a beer he normally wouldn't drink (even though, ironically, it was the only option available to him at home) Sunday night.

Tennis star Serena Williams played the Ty Webb (Chevy Chase) role, while veteran thespian Brian Cox swung the golf club as Judge Elihu Smails (the late Ted Knight) and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo did a subpar impersonation of Carl Spackler (Bill Murray).

Recycling the Kenny Loggins hit "I'm Alright" (which served as the theme to the movie) was the key to its success, however.

It wasn't drop-dead hysterical, but it was entertaining enough.

Hey, it was better than "Caddyshack II," though. Am I right?

'Clueless' about Rakuten

Alicia Silverstone reprised her role as Cher from "Clueless" in a commercial for Rakuten (which, admittedly, I had never heard of before then).

Although the rest of Cher's clueless cohorts were nowhere to be seen, Elisa Donovan also returned as "whatever" Amber.

For those of us who are drawn in by moments of nostalgia, it made me watch. Well-played, Rakuten.

Great acting or great taste?

There were two commercials from which to choose for this next one.

The first was Ben Stiller trying to persuade us that the pain, cold, friendship and "the real" of acting is real.

Then came Steve Martin trying to convince us that the frustration, disappointment and joy of acting is real.

Of course, it's not real. It's just acting. Or is it?

"Only way to find out is to try it yourself," they tell us.

I probably won't, but I appreciate that Pepsi can appreciate a little self-reflection and possibly even self-deprecating humor about its sugar-free alternative to its tentpole beverage.

Uber One jingles

Uber One used P. Diddy and the quest for a jingle to try to reel us into staying on our couches.

Diddy is asked to write a one-hit wonder for Uber One, so, of course, what follows is several artists doing an Uber One spin on their former one-hit wonders.

The winner is Haddaway's 1993 hit "What is Love (Baby Don't Hurt Me)."

Here's the takeaway: an Uber One membership saves on Uber and Uber Eats. Got it.

Honorable mentions

Speaking of nostalgia, I couldn't help but pull up my laptop after seeing "The Flash" trailer to watch a longer version online. Not because I care about "The Flash," but because I wanted to see Michael Keaton don the batsuit for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."

Kudos to T-Mobile and Bradley Cooper for going authentic with its Super Bowl ad. His mother offered great comic relief and helped tear down the wall between the audience as spectators and the actors as people.

