Delray Beach Open has record-breaking opening weekend

The Delray Beach Open is in full swing.

Sunday the tournament held the last day of qualifiers. The main draw for the ATP tour begins Monday.

Delray Beach Open Executive Director Adam Baron said they had a record-breaking crowd already this weekend.

“The weather definitely helps, but the vibes, everyone’s coming on site and they’re loving the vibes," he said. "The lounges, the bars, everyone’s smiling, families, kids, it's everything for everybody.”

Last year the tournament had more than 60,000 spectators according to Baron. He said this year they are expecting even more.

“It’s just going to be getting better and better, more fans every day, every night," Baron said.

Fans traveled from around the world to be able to sit in the stands.

“I love it every year, it’s great here, it’s like home," a fan told WPTV.

Baron said the event has proven to be a huge economic boost to the city of Delray Beach, and this year is no different.

“The future is bright. We’re really excited to showcase to the world, in over 100 countries worldwide were televised on, exactly why Delray beach is the place to be and a destination for anybody to come to," Baron said. "If you see it on TV, and you’re not from here, you should come and check it out.”

The tournament runs through Sunday, Feb. 19.

