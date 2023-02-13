Lake Worth Beach Street Festival transforms WPTV's helipad

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The paintings may only last until our next rain, but that doesn’t damper the spirits of the artists that will be participating at the Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival Feb. 25 and 26.

The 29th annual free street painting festival will feature 600 artists using different mediums like asphalt and chalk, cube artists using paint, live music on three stages, a festival food court, and more.

City of Lake Worth Beach leisure services director Lauren Bennett said knowing the art won't last forces people to enjoy it now.

"You know, at first it's sad, but then you realize that this event really makes you live in the moment and appreciate for while it's here," Bennett said.

The festival will be held on Lucerne Avenue and Lake Avenue. WPTV is a proud sponsor.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-95, closing all southbound lanes in Boca Raton
Martin County Fair is underway with large crowds
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show
Joe Namath made his prediction for the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles.
Joe Namath predicts which team will win the Super Bowl

Latest News

WPTV helps Girl Scouts troop get $3,000 refund from Amtrak
Kendyl Cartwright with All Phase Roofing & Construction shares her advice...
Get Savvy in :60 - How to prevent ponding water issues on flat roofs
Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald, Zach Johnson commit to Honda Classic
Deadly crash shuts down Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach