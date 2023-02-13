Lake Worth Beach Street Festival transforms WPTV's helipad

The paintings may only last until our next rain, but that doesn’t damper the spirits of the artists that will be participating at the Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival Feb. 25 and 26.

The 29th annual free street painting festival will feature 600 artists using different mediums like asphalt and chalk, cube artists using paint, live music on three stages, a festival food court, and more.

City of Lake Worth Beach leisure services director Lauren Bennett said knowing the art won't last forces people to enjoy it now.

"You know, at first it's sad, but then you realize that this event really makes you live in the moment and appreciate for while it's here," Bennett said.

The festival will be held on Lucerne Avenue and Lake Avenue. WPTV is a proud sponsor.

