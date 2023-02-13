New sign in downtown West Palm Beach takes some by surprise

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Construction cranes have become a common sight in downtown West Palm Beach as rapid growth continues in Palm Beach County.

A new sign that went up several weeks ago, according to some along the 300 block of Evernia Street, has people talking.

Located in front of a parking lot, next to the former West Palm Beach Brewery, the sign shows a tall glass tower and a brief description, "25 Story Office + Condo."

A sign is posted in the 300 block of Evernia Street in downtown West Palm Beach alluding that a 25-story office and condo will be built at that location.

"I was told by a neighbor, and I said, 'Let me look into it,'" Hillary, a nearby resident who stopped to take a photo of the sign, said. "We're supposed to know what's going on around here."

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said the project is still in review and has not been scheduled for a public meeting.

Hillary, a West Palm Beach resident, is among those asking questions about the sign.
"I think it's cool to have cool towers like that," another area resident said. "Everybody kind of freaks out because when things change people are so stuck in their ways."

A weekend thread on the sign on Facebook did have some negative reactions on congested traffic and buildings blocking sunshine.

As more buildings rise amid the construction in the city, the sign seems to be proof that developers are still looking for more opportunities to build in West Palm Beach.

