Owls return to top 25 after 3 straight wins

After a one-week absence, Florida Atlantic is back in The Associated Press top 25 men's basketball poll.

FAU was the only team to move into the poll Monday, returning at No. 25 after dropping out last week.

The Owls beat Rice and Louisiana Tech last week after being ranked for the first time in school history earlier this season.

They'll travel to Middle Tennessee this Thursday for a nationally televised game on CBS Sports Network and then have the weekend off before returning home for their final two games at "The Burrow."

FAU is 15-0 at home this season and has won three in a row after having its 20-game winning streak snapped in an 86-77 loss at UAB earlier this month.

