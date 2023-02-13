Runners participate in Swing into Spring at Clover Park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Baseball is back.

Runners laced up their sneakers Sunday morning and hit the diamond at Clover Park, the spring home of the New York Mets, all for a good cause.

More than 200 people participated in the second annual Swing into Spring 5K to celebrate the start of the new baseball season. Starting near the main gate of Clover Park, participants ran through local streets and practice
fields, before reaching the finish line at home plate to symbolize the start of the spring season.

The run is sponsored by Hospital for Special Surgery and a portion of all proceeds will be donated to Girls on the Run, a nonprofit that provides running programs for young girls.

Mets infielder Luis Guillorme was also at the race, cheering on runners and handing out medals. His dad also competed and was one of the first runners to complete the race.

All participants also got tickets to a Mets spring training game in March.

Guillorme says he has been itching to get back on the field.

"I think everybody should expect an exciting season," he said. "The team we have, not just as baseball players, but as people, is a great group of guys and I think it's going to be a great year

The Mets' first workout for pitchers and catchers is Wednesday and full-squad workouts are set for Feb. 20.

The Mets open with a split squad on Saturday: at home against the Miami Marlins at 6:10 p.m. after playing the Houston Astros at the Ballpark of the Beaches at 1:10 p.m.

The complete schedule can be found on the team's website.

