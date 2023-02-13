Sheriff: Eagles fan breaks into Martin Co. fire station, assaults firefighter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Philadelphia Eagles fan apparently didn't handle his team's Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs very well.

Edward Dalasandro, 25, of Philadelphia was arrested Sunday night after the Martin County Sheriff's Office said he vandalized a fire station and assaulted a firefighter with a meat cleaver.

Investigators said the incident occurred at a fire station located along Northeast Ocean Boulevard at about 10 p.m.

The sheriff's office said Dalasandro ransacked the bunk rooms of the fire station, urinated on the carpet and stole $126, a uniform hat and some knives.

When firefighters confronted him, Dalasandro threw a meat cleaver at them, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters were able to contain him until deputies arrived.

Dalasandro faces charges of armed burglary, aggravated assault on a firefighter, petit theft.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-95, closing all southbound lanes in Boca Raton
Martin County Fair is underway with large crowds
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show
Deadly crash shuts down Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach for hours

Latest News

School board to discuss controversial proposed boundaries for new high school
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA...
Owls return to top 25 after 3 straight wins
This photo provided by T-Mobile shows Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria Campano in scene...
5 Super Bowl LVII commercials that made us look
WFLX helps Girl Scouts troop get $3,000 refund from Amtrak