Eagles take Super Bowl lead behind 4th down conversions

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nick Sirianni’s fourth-down aggressiveness paid off in a big way for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Sirianni had his offense go for it twice on fourth down on a single drive late in the first half, leading to a touchdown run by Jalen Hurts that gave the Eagles a 21-14 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts converted the first with a 28-yard run and the Eagles got the second when Derrick Nnadi committed a neutral zone infraction before the snap. Hurts ran it in from 4 yards on the next play.

The Eagles have converted a league-high 26 fourth-down tries.

