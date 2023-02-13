Eagles take Super Bowl lead behind 4th down conversions

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the...
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nick Sirianni’s fourth-down aggressiveness paid off in a big way for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Sirianni had his offense go for it twice on fourth down on a single drive late in the first half, leading to a touchdown run by Jalen Hurts that gave the Eagles a 21-14 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts converted the first with a 28-yard run and the Eagles got the second when Derrick Nnadi committed a neutral zone infraction before the snap. Hurts ran it in from 4 yards on the next play.

The Eagles have converted a league-high 26 fourth-down tries.

