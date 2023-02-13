White House: Biden has ‘terminated’ Architect of the Capitol

FILE - J. Brett Blanton, Architect of the Capitol, speaks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas...
FILE - J. Brett Blanton, Architect of the Capitol, speaks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, on Blanton to resign, as pressure mounts on the embattled Trump-era appointee following a scathing Inspector General report on his personal and professional management.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the U.S. Capitol complex, officials said.

The White House said Monday that Brett Blanton’s appointment was terminated. It comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he’d lost confidence in Blanton’s ability to do the job.

An inspector general report released last year found “administrative, ethical and policy violations” by Blanton, including that he abused his government vehicle and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement official.

The position, while at the U.S. Capitol where Congress resides, is appointed by the president.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-95, closing all southbound lanes in Boca Raton
Martin County Fair is underway with large crowds
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show
Joe Namath made his prediction for the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles.
Joe Namath predicts which team will win the Super Bowl

Latest News

Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Turkey earthquake survivors seek hot meals as rescues wane
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul hits, injures 8 pedestrians in NYC; 2 critical
FILE - The Twitter logo is seen on a cellphone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
Twitter’s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
Officers were able to stop the vehicle, where they found 41-year-old Cirino Castillo-Lopez...
Dad arrested for DUI with 7-year-old son in back seat, police say