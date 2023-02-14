Delray Beach man accused of making threats to FAU, Palm Beach College faculty

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A Delray Beach man faces multiple counts of threatening to kill or harm Florida Atlantic University and Palm Beach State College faculty members after the incidents were reported last month.

According to a probable cause statement, the investigation began on Jan. 21 after the faculty members reported to the FAU Police Department about written threats sent to them by email.

Police said an investigation revealed that the threats were sent from an email address linked to Christopher Revere, 35.

Earlier that week, Revere was accused of sending "repetitive concerning emails and using profanity" toward one of the faculty members.

In another email sent Jan. 21 to the same faculty member, police said Revere called the faculty member a variety of derogatory names, including stating the following:

"As a soldier we carry the weight of expecting to kill an 'enemy' of our country (enemies today friends tomorrow) imagine how I feel about your life. They don't matter at all to me because I obviously never matter to any of you. And you expect me not to kill you...."

Police went to Revere's residence on Jan. 21 and attempted to make contact with him, however, he refused to open the door and did not want to answer questions. The probable cause statement said that all law enforcement then left the scene.

Then on Jan. 23, police said Revere sent several more emails from the identical email address to the same faculty member stating the following:

"Ya'll don't deserve anything. .... Thinking ya'll woke. You don't get the gift of life. It's already been taken away from you unless you actually wake the **** up. Jesus died on the cross for us. I would never miss a deadline. None of you cared about yourself."

Police said that attached to the email was a TikTok video that spoke about "executing the enemy," and a person in the video set off a bomb.

Another email sent by Revere had a subject line of "I just can't fathom why any of you still exists."

A risk protection order was requested and granted Jan. 23 by Judge Kirk Volker, allowing police to search Revere's residence. Police later found a bolt-action rifle and scope along with a semi-automatic pistol and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

Revere was arrested Monday on six counts of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

He is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail on $60,000 bond.

