Deputies rescue 5 after boat sinks off Hillsboro Inlet

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies rescued five people last month after their boat sank to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies rescued five people last month after their boat sank to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

The rescue occurred Jan. 7 about 3 miles east of the Hillsboro Inlet.

Deputies received a distress call from the boaters who said their 30-foot boat was taking on water.

Deputies Daniel Rocha and Jay Dunning were on marine patrol when they heard the call on their radio and hurried to help.

As they approached the area, the deputies spotted smoke coming from a handheld flare and knew they were close.

Rocha and Dunning saw an orange life raft in the distance with three people inside and two others holding onto it in the water.

The stranded boaters were pulled onto the BSO marine patrol boat one by one and given life jackets and water.

Rocha and Dunning attribute the successful rescue to the coordinates they obtained from the boat operator's 911 call.

They said the men were appreciative and thankful to be alive.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

New sign in downtown West Palm Beach takes some by surprise
Deadly crash shuts down Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach for hours
Students, parents react to possibility of AP courses changing
Lawmakers want to prevent credit card companies from tracking gun, ammo sales
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Latest News

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies rescued five people last month after their boat sank to the...
Deputies rescue stranded boaters off Hillsboro Inlet
Couples wed at Palm Beach County courthouse on Valentine’s Day
AP: Hurricanes hiring Shannon Dawson as offensive coordinator
FILE - People at Trails End Park look at a memorial for Martin Duque Anguiano, one of the 17...
5 years after Parkland school shooting, families cope through good works