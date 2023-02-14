DeSantis wants Florida to 'reevaluate' AP classes

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he wants to "reevaluate" the state's relationship with College Board, the private company that administers Advanced Placement courses in Florida.

During a news conference in Naples, the governor hinted at doing away with Advanced Placement courses in Florida.

It's long been a tool that thousands of high school students have used to receive college credit.

"There are probably other vendors who may be able to do that job as good or maybe even a lot better," DeSantis said.

The governor said he has already spoken to House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, about it and said the Legislature could take up the matter.

His remarks come after College Board on Saturday accused the governor's administration of playing politics when it rejected its new Advanced Placement African American studies course over allegations that it "lacks educational value."

However, Desantis supporters argue that the governor is taking a stand against "critical race theory" in coursework.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-95, closing all southbound lanes in Boca Raton
Martin County Fair is underway with large crowds
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show
Deadly crash shuts down Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach for hours

Latest News

Lawmakers want to prevent credit card companies from tracking gun, ammo sales
New sign in downtown West Palm Beach takes some by surprise
Family of Pahokee man stabbed to death seeking charges filed in case
Renewed calls for community support in Fort Pierce following deadly shootings