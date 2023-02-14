Metal detectors to be tested at some Palm Beach County high schools

There's never been more change in security at public schools in Florida than in the last five years.

The tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School moved security to the top of the list for school districts, and it's still the No. 1 priority.

Some Palm Beach County high schools will be selected to test out metal detectors in the next couple of months while more school districts are considering them as well.

The sight of metal detectors or metal detector wands at the entrances of schools can seem overwhelming. But there's no education without safety and security, and school districts are trying to balance it all.

However, these security measures might be what they need for peace of mind.

"If the school has it, the parents don't have to worry about it," parent Yvette Paul said.

In a few months, Paul's son graduates from Forest Hill Community High School.

"He said he wants to go to college," Paul said. "I hope so."

She thinks often about the parents of the Parkland school shooting student victims. It's on the mind of school board members too.

"That really impacted me a lot," Palm Beach County School Board member Erica Whitfield said. "I have watched the school system grow and change over these past five years."

Whitfield said the pilot program for metal detectors will start at four high schools in the next 60 days or so.

"We've had students bring Tasers onto campus just for safety, and then they end up being expelled," Whitfield said. "We expelled a few kids last week that brought those kinds of weapons onto campus."

Schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties currently have random metal detection systems.

Martin County schools do not use metal detectors or wands.

St. Lucie County schools have metal detectors at discipline-based alternative schools, but there are no plans for district-wide use.

Schools in Indian River and Okeechobee County do not use metal detectors or wands.

Greg Yezak's son is also set to graduate in Palm Beach County this year, and he's all in favor of metal detectors at schools.

"They have security at the school always anyway so this is just another tier," Yezak said. "It's added safety for everyone in my opinion."

Whitfield said the district will see how the pilot program goes before more discussions take place about implementing them at all high schools.

"For me at least, the jury is still out," Whitfield said. "I believe in anything that we can do for the safety and security for our students."

