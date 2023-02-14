M&M’s announces return of spokescandies after brief hiatus

M&M’s announced Tuesday the candies are back for good after a controversial year.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) – The M&M’s spokescandies are back again after a brief hiatus for the Super Bowl.

“Over the past year, the conversation around our iconic spokescandies reached new heights but at times got a bit ‘lively,’” the company said in a news release.

In January 2022, M&M’s updated the spokescandies, which was met by backlash by some. For example, Tucker Carlson complained the candy company was making the M&M characters “less sexy” by changing their footwear. The Green M&M’s go-go boots were switched out for sneakers, and the Brown M&M’s stiletto heels were switched out for heels that were a tad shorter.

In September 2022, M&M’s introduced the Purple M&M, who “inspires us to use our platform to increase visibility, and improve the gender balance in our cast, while reminding us to embrace our authentic selves,” the company said.

The company was also met with backlash after announcing an all-female pack of M&M’s, featuring the Green, Brown and Purple candies.

M&M’s decided to put the spokescandies on pause, instead featuring actress Maya Rudolph in their Super Bowl commercial last weekend.

To celebrate the return of the spokescandies, the brand is “doubling down on its most recent initiative: supporting women who are flipping the status quo.”

M&M’s is increasing the number of $10,000 grants offered to change-making women from 10 to 20. The winners will be spotlighted across M&M’S digital and social platforms on International Women’s Day on March 8.

