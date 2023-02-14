Police investigate suspicious death of man in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Fort Pierce Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a man, the agency said Monday.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of South 18th Street in reference to a suspicious death.

Officers found the body of an unknown deceased male.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. Officers are conducting an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this case, or has witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, should call Detective Troy Carter at 772-332-9646 or tcarter@fppd.org. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers, at 800-273-TIPS (8477).

