Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 100-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By next Valentine’s Day, the city of Port St. Lucie will be home to the world’s largest heart-shaped sculpture.

City leaders and Mattamy Homes held a ground-breaking Tuesday morning on the site where the sculpture will stand. According to TCPalm, Homes is developing a 420-unit age-restricted community in the area and commissioned Filipino-American artist Jefre Figueras Manuel, widely known as JEFRË, for the project.

City leaders and Mattamy Homes break ground Feb. 14, 2023 on the site where the sculpture will...
City leaders and Mattamy Homes break ground Feb. 14, 2023 on the site where the sculpture will stand next year.

"It'll be the world's largest heart and a symbol of the love we have in the community," Dan Grosswald, president of Mattamy Homes southeast Florida division, said.

The sculpture will rise 100-feet from a 30-foot diameter pedestal at the intersection of Discovery Way and Village Parkway, creating an instant landmark for the city.

“It is going to be iconic for our city,” Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin said. “It is something that our citizens have been asking the city council to start working on public art more.”

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

New sign in downtown West Palm Beach takes some by surprise
Students, parents react to possibility of AP courses changing
Deadly crash shuts down Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach for hours
Lawmakers want to prevent credit card companies from tracking gun, ammo sales
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Latest News

Family members of the Parkland, Fla., shooting victims prepare to light candles in their names,...
Parkland families remember victims 5 years after school massacre
What safety procedures are required at Florida colleges?
Janitor at Jensen Beach High School arrested on child porn charges
Martin County deputy vehicle struck by unlicensed driver, sheriff says