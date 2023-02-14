Royal Palm Beach graduate goes to Super Bowl LVII

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - For the second straight season, the Super Bowl meant a little more at Royal Palm Beach High School.

Royal Palm Beach graduate Fred Johnson is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

WFLX’s Todd Wilson spoke directly with the offensive lineman Friday night.

All it took was showing an old high school photo of Fred Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles on TV and boom I got a call.

“That’s like old kid photo book and stuff like that, like moms keep hidden away,” he said. Y’all went and uncovered everything and put it on the news.”

Johnson was in Arizona for Super Bowl 57, but the West Palm Beach native spoke with WFLX for a few minutes to share his story back home.

After reaching the Super Bowl with the Bengals one year ago, his new team is now on the biggest stage.

“With just being around that thing and the hype around the game. It’s very surreal, like some players go one time in their career and I’ve been fortunate, blessed, some people say, to go two years in a row,” Johnson said. “I’m just happy to be here.”

Johnson started the season in Tampa Bay before landing on the Eagles practice squad.

“I just been trying to learn ever since,” he said. “It’s a great, great room of guys, great group of people, great team, great coaches.”

Johnson grew up in West Palm Beach and did not pick up the sport until his senior year.

“I never really had a plan growing up. I never knew what I wanted to do,” he said. “I was never this big football-oriented person.

Now, Johnson said his path is clear to become one of the premiere linemen in the NFL.

But first he’s got one more thing to tick off the bucket list, becoming a Super Bowl champion.

