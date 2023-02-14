What safety procedures are required at Florida colleges?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Parents have an expectation that when they send their children to school or college the campuses have security measures in place.

Following the deadly shooting at Michigan State University, WPTV looked into what security requirements public universities and colleges in Florida have to adhere to.

While colleges have to take steps to increase campus security and report crimes, individual students are also responsible for their own safety.

Federally, the Higher Education Act of 1965 as amended creates the requirement for each university or college to immediately notify the campus community of an emergency or dangerous situation. For many students, this is a text alert they'll receive if there's an emergency, such as an armed intruder.

Every institution also has to have an evacuation procedure.

Universities are required to report crimes and compile crime statistics by category.

When it comes to Florida, WPTV contacted the state university system board of governors and asked what safety and security requirements public universities have to comply with.

They responded by saying, "We collect physical plant safety reports from universities annually."

This means every public university in Florida has to submit an annual security assessment and its own recommendations to improve safety.

Most universities have been proactive in creating their own safety and security committees.

Each campus police department often has its own safety and security procedures. Most schools also have a safety app available to download on their campus police page.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

New sign in downtown West Palm Beach takes some by surprise
Deadly crash shuts down Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach for hours
Students, parents react to possibility of AP courses changing
Lawmakers want to prevent credit card companies from tracking gun, ammo sales
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Latest News

Family members of the Parkland, Fla., shooting victims prepare to light candles in their names,...
Parkland families remember victims 5 years after school massacre
Janitor at Jensen Beach High School arrested on child porn charges
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 100-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture
Martin County deputy vehicle struck by unlicensed driver, sheriff says