61-year-old man on scooter killed in Fort Pierce crash

A 61-year-old Port St. Lucie man riding a scooter was killed early Wednesday morning after authorities said a pickup truck rear-ended him.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 5:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of Glades Cut Off Road in Fort Pierce.

The FHP said a 1998 Ford F-150, driven by a 30-year-old Fort Pierce man, rear-ended a 49cc Mototec Scooter.

The 61-year-old driver of the scooter was thrown from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Lucie County Fire District.

The driver of the F-150 was not hurt, according to the FHP.

