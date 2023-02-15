'All clear' given at Jupiter High School after brief lockdown

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
There was a brief precautionary lockdown at Jupiter High School on Wednesday after what was described as "police activity off campus," according to the Palm Beach County School District.

The lockdown was implemented just before 11 a.m. after police activity in a nearby neighborhood.

A callout to parents and guardians on behalf of Principal Colleen Iannitti urged parents not to come to the campus and that all students were safe.

Another callout just before noon said an "all-clear" had been given and the school would proceed with a regularly scheduled day.

It's unclear what type of police activity occurred to prompt the approximately one-hour lockdown.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

