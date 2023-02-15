'All clear' given at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies have given the "all clear" after investigating a "possible threat" Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, five years and a day after a mass shooting on the campus that left 17 people dead.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said deputies were alerted to the possible threat shortly before 2 p.m.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown while deputies searched the campus.

St. Louis said no threat was identified and students were dismissed.

She said there was no threat to students or staff.

The incident comes just a day after families and members of the community gathered to remember the 14 students and three faculty members who lost their lives in the 2018 massacre.

