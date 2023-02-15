ArtiGras returns to Palm Beach Gardens for President's Day weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

"ArtiGras Island" is the laid back theme of the 38th edition of ArtiGras. The art festival will take place Feb. 18 to 19, over Presidents’ Day weekend.

The event will return to its latest location at the North County District Park in Palm Beach Gardens (moved from Abacoa Town Center in Jupiter a few years ago) and it will be a two-day event that ends on Sunday (no Monday activities).

300 artists from all over the nation will be showing off their art in many mediums including from painting to wood, from fiber to metal and glass.

"It is the only festival I do every year. It's just one of my favorites. I was an emerging artist in this festival many moons ago (I think in 2009 was the first time I did) I grew up attending the show. It's just one of my favorites," said local artist Sarah Lapierre.

Leon Ruiz is the first Mexican artist chosen to be the featuredprintartist of ArtiGras.

Plus the festival will celebrate the art of food with it's Culinary Arts Studio with food demonstrations.

Chef Boris Seymore from BDS Caters said he wants to show off his passion for elevated food with his conch fritters and Coconut Chicken Tenders with Caribbean Mustard Sauce and Turkey Sliders so colorful they look like macaroons.

"We're trying to elevate that and highlight our culanary scene a little bit more in Palm Beach County because it's just not emphasized enough," said Seymore.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

New sign in downtown West Palm Beach takes some by surprise
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 73-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture
Students, parents react to possibility of AP courses changing
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Lawmakers want to prevent credit card companies from tracking gun, ammo sales

Latest News

61-year-old man on scooter killed in Fort Pierce crash
A guest at an oceanfront hotel in Daytona Beach Shores has died after being run over by a...
Daytona Beach hotel guest killed by forklift doing storm repairs
Boca Raton teen shares mental health journey
Police investigate fatal shooting at Singer Island hotel