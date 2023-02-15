Daytona Beach hotel guest killed by forklift doing storm repairs

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — A guest at an oceanfront hotel has died after being run over by a forklift working on storm repairs, authorities said.

The 62-year-old woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was struck Monday while walking through the parking lot of the Beach Haven Inn, said Michael Fowler, the Daytona Beach Shores public safety director.

The hotel sits on the Atlantic and sustained damage during Tropical Storm Ian in September.

The forklift was carrying roofing material and the driver apparently didn’t see the woman before running over her, Fowler said. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and died a short time later, officials said.

Police are investigating.

