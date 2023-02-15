Deputies investigate 'possible threat' at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a "possible threat" at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, one year and a day after a mass shooting on the campus that left 17 people dead.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said deputies were alerted to the possible threat and are investigating.

The school has been placed on "secure status" while deputies investigate.

No immediate threat has been identified.

The incident comes just a day after families and members of the community gathered to remember the 14 students and three faculty members who lost their lives in the 2018 massacre.

