Deputies investigate 'possible threat' at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a "possible threat" at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, one year and a day after a mass shooting on the campus that left 17 people dead.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said deputies were alerted to the possible threat and are investigating.

The school has been placed on "secure status" while deputies investigate.

No immediate threat has been identified.

The incident comes just a day after families and members of the community gathered to remember the 14 students and three faculty members who lost their lives in the 2018 massacre.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

New sign in downtown West Palm Beach takes some by surprise
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 73-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture
Students, parents react to possibility of AP courses changing
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Lawmakers want to prevent credit card companies from tracking gun, ammo sales

Latest News

'All clear' given at Jupiter High School after brief lockdown
Royal Palm Beach graduate Fred Johnson is a player for the Philadelphia Eagles practice team.
Royal Palm Beach graduate goes to Super Bowl LVII
LAFC's Chico Arango, center left, poses for a photo with NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez, right,...
NASCAR’s Suárez signs multiyear deal with Trackhouse Racing
Universal raises hourly wage to $17, setting pace for parks