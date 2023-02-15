DeSantis to speak in West Palm Beach this afternoon

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Watch live below at 3:15 p.m.

Florida's governor will be in Palm Beach County this afternoon where he is scheduled to speak at a college in West Palm Beach.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference at Palm Beach Atlantic University at 3:15 p.m., according to a statement from the governor's office.

He will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody and Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass.

No other details were immediately available.

DeSantis has made headlines this week for his statements about wanting Florida to "reevaluate" AP classes following an ongoing controversy involving an African American studies course.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

New sign in downtown West Palm Beach takes some by surprise
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 73-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture
Students, parents react to possibility of AP courses changing
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Lawmakers want to prevent credit card companies from tracking gun, ammo sales

Latest News

Universal raises hourly wage to $17, setting pace for parks
School board to vote on controversial student boundary map for new high school
ArtiGras returns to Palm Beach Gardens for President's Day weekend
61-year-old man on scooter killed in Fort Pierce crash